Garth Brooks performing in Lubbock for first time in 20 years
The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year will stop in Lubbock on Saturday, April 1st, as part of his world tour with Trisha Yearwood. The concert is at 7:00 pm at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|Jan 13
|Bamf
|1
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC