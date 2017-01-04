- Foul odor' prompts emergency landing at Lubbock airport

A "foul odor" prompted a flight from Los Angeles to Dallas to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon in Lubbock. The Spirit Airlines Airbus 320 with 94 people on board made the emergency landing after 4 p.m. at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport out of an "abundance of caution" after passengers and crew reported the odor during the flight, said Paul Berry, a spokesman for the airline.

