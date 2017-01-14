Forecasters: Expect more rain into Sunday across South Plains
Freezing rain and thunderstorms have swept across the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far Southern Texas Panhandle, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock. "Rain totals are 38 hundredths at the Science Spectrum," said meteorologist Mark Conder with the National Weather Service.
