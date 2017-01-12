First Alert Weather: Freezing rain advisory issued for parts of the South Plains until 6 p.m.
A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY is in effect until 6 p.m. today for the northeastern viewing area. Freezing drizzle is expected to develop this morning and continue through Friday afternoon in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.
