First Alert Weather Day: Storm brings snow and cold

The First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday as snow will linger into the afternoon hours and temperatures will be extremely low. The heaviest snow will occur in the panhandle and northern south plains with amounts around Lubbock from 1/2" to 1", but amounts of 1-3" in the region from Muleshoe east to Tulia and Silverton and southeast to near Guthrie.

