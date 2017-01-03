Federal, state agencies enter investigation and cleanup process after deaths of 4 siblings

The Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality stepped in Tuesday to begin conducting an assessment of the contamination at a home where a family of 10 was apparently poisoned by exposure to lethal gas. This came on the same day that preliminary autopsy reports returned from Lubbock indicated that the four siblings who died Monday may have done so as a result of exposure to phosphine gas that caused life-threatening complications, such as fluid in the lungs.

