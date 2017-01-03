Family sues 3 Lubbock restaurants aft...

Family sues 3 Lubbock restaurants after alleged drunk driver crashes into home

11 hrs ago

A Lubbock family devastated by the actions of an accused drunk driver is now suing three establishments who allegedly sold him alcohol. Police say 31-year-old Michael McKay was driving drunk when he crashed through the front of the Reyna family home , around 11 p.m. on June 17, 2015.

