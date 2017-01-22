Electrical worker dies at Lubbock hospital after incident at...
An electrician who was severely shocked Saturday while working on the future downtown headquarters of Xcel Energy in Amarillo died from his injuries Sunday morning at a Lubbock hospital. Roper Copelin, 30, died at 4:42 a.m. Sunday at the University Medical Center Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center in Lubbock, his mother, Tangela Copelin, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|21 hr
|CAPT AMERICA
|4
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Sun
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Sun
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Sun
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Fri
|Unknown
|2
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC