Driver leans into passenger seat to avoid being decapitated during crash
Light snow flurries surrounded emergency responders at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at FM 2641 and Highway 84 around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say a 50-year-old male left Shallowater in a black Mustang on his way to work and was traveling eastbound on Highway 84. At the same time, a 60-year-old Lubbock man driving tractor trailer was heading across the intersection of Highway 84 at FM 2681.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|Nikki dee ray (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|fan
|41
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC