Driver leans into passenger seat to avoid being decapitated during crash

Light snow flurries surrounded emergency responders at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at FM 2641 and Highway 84 around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say a 50-year-old male left Shallowater in a black Mustang on his way to work and was traveling eastbound on Highway 84. At the same time, a 60-year-old Lubbock man driving tractor trailer was heading across the intersection of Highway 84 at FM 2681.

