Donald and Patsy Leonard
Donald and Patsy Leonard celebrated their 50th anniversary on Jan. 19 in Lubbock with their family. They have two children, Michelle Stuart and husband, Reagan, of Wolfforth; and Keith Leonard and wife, Kristen, of Lubbock; and five grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|pussycat
|1,053
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|20 hr
|Unknown
|2
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|23 hr
|Mike
|1
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC