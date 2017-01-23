Deputies: Man shot in both legs shows...

Deputies: Man shot in both legs shows up to hospital after drive-by shooting

9 hrs ago

Deputies from the Lubbock Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened at Tech Inn on Monday night. According to deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, they were searching for a wanted person and pulled into the parking lot of the Tech Inn Motel at 3107 Clovis Road around 9 p.m. on Monday.

