Dangerous, potentially destructive ic...

Dangerous, potentially destructive ice storm loomsPeople from Ohio to ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

AccuWeather reports people from Ohio to Texas are bracing for a long-duration ice storm that could turn destructive and cut power to hundreds of thousands from Friday to Sunday. A shallow layer of cold air in the atmosphere will accompany a storm over the central United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Analyst 1,017
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 1 mayor spur sucks 1
News Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08) Dec 22 Stand Chickie 21
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Dec 16 Ylario 1
Annette Flores Dec 13 WassuP 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC