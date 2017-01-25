Council to consider ordinance regulating Lubbock payday lenders

Lubbock City Councilman Juan Chadis is hoping Lubbock joins the nearly 40 cities in Texas trying to regulate payday lenders. Chadis is introducing a standardized ordinance crafted by the Texas Municipal League to reduce what it calls the "abusive and predatory lending practices" of short-term lenders known as payday or auto title lenders at the council meeting Thursday.

