Civil rights lawsuit filed against police officer, city of Lubbock

Lubbock resident Shaun Harris filed a civil rights violation lawsuit this month against the city of Lubbock and a Lubbock police officer who Harris says used excessive and unreasonable force during a traffic stop. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 12 in federal court, alleges Harris, who is the husband of Lubbock City Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris, was mistreated by Officer Glen Osborn during a traffic stop in January 2015.

