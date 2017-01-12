City of Lubbock treats overpasses to prepare for possible icy roads
With light icing possible, the City of Lubbock will treat the three overpasses within the city that they're responsible for. Those overpasses are on Avenue Q north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard over 34th Street, and East 24th Street over Southeast Drive.
