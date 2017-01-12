City of Lubbock treats overpasses to ...

City of Lubbock treats overpasses to prepare for possible icy roads

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

With light icing possible, the City of Lubbock will treat the three overpasses within the city that they're responsible for. Those overpasses are on Avenue Q north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard over 34th Street, and East 24th Street over Southeast Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 42 min New Resident 1,030
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS 3 hr defo 2
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) 18 hr East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Fri JezMyOpinion 522
Genevieve rosas Fri Bamf 1
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC