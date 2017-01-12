City of Lubbock Emergency Management preparing for winter weather
The City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management will enhance their response level from normal condition, which is level 4, to increased readiness condition, which is level 3, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 13. Representatives from various city departments will staff the City of Lubbock Situation Room to monitor weather and traffic conditions. The City of Lubbock Public Works Department will be loading the sand/salt trucks Thursday afternoon, January 12. Drivers will be prepared to spread sand/salt should conditions call for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec '16
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC