City of Lubbock Emergency Management preparing for winter weather

The City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management will enhance their response level from normal condition, which is level 4, to increased readiness condition, which is level 3, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 13. Representatives from various city departments will staff the City of Lubbock Situation Room to monitor weather and traffic conditions. The City of Lubbock Public Works Department will be loading the sand/salt trucks Thursday afternoon, January 12. Drivers will be prepared to spread sand/salt should conditions call for it.

