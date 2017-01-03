City of Lubbock Emergency Management ...

City of Lubbock Emergency Management downgrades response for winter weather

The City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management has downgraded the response level from increased readiness, which is level 3, to normal condition, which is level 4, as of 3:00 p.m. Friday. Key representatives from various city departments staffed the Situation Room to monitor weather and traffic conditions starting at 6:00 a.m. Public works crews utilized ten sand/salt spreading trucks to treat city streets starting at 5:00 a.m. Friday.

