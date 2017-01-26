Citizens sound off about proposed Lubbock noise ordinance
There was a full house at Lubbock City Council Thursday night as citizens gathered to express their concerns about a proposed city noise ordinance. Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris ended up tabling the item and delaying the formal first reading until Feb. 23, but Mayor Dan Pope allowed citizen comments to continue.
