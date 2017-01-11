Child trafficking suspect in custody ...

Child trafficking suspect in custody after Tuesday afternoon SWAT standoff

10 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Lubbock police and SWAT teams have arrested a man charged with sex trafficking of a child after a Tuesday afternoon standoff in Southeast Lubbock. The suspect was in a home in the 2300 block of 92nd Street with several other people, including a small child, so negotiators and a SWAT team were called out.

