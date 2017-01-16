Child reportedly sexually assaulted in Central Lubbock alley
Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, police were investigating the reported assault in an alley near 45th Street and Avenue Q. It was not immediately clear if any arrests have been made and police had not released details about a victim's age or condition as the incident remained under investigation.
