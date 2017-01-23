Burrito and Coke thief stopped after ...

Burrito and Coke thief stopped after employee and customer fight back, suspect on the loose

10 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police say a store clerk and a customer stopped a crime in progress after a suspected thief tried stealing a 12-pack of Coke and a burrito from a convenience store near Downtown Lubbock Monday morning. Before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the store in the 800 block of Avenue Q in reference to a robbery.

