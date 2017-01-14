BurgerFi set to open Monday at Kingsgate
A new burger restaurant that is mostly made up of recycled material is planned to open Monday at the Kingsgate North Shopping Center. BurgerFi will open its doors at 11 a.m. at Kingsgate at 4210 82nd St. The new 2,6000-square-foot restaurant has its walls made up of recycled wood, its chairs made of recycled Coke bottles and its front counter made of 100 percent recycled paper.
