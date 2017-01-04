Benefits and Challenges of Wind Energy

Benefits and Challenges of Wind Energy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas is the number one leader of wind power in the nation and has three times the installed wind energy capacity of any other state, which is enough to power 4.1 million homes . We spoke with Dr. Pattison and Kyle Jay from the National Wind Institute to discuss more about wind farms and the benefits and challenges to wind energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 1 mayor spur sucks 1
News Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08) Dec 22 Stand Chickie 21
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Dec 16 Ylario 1
Annette Flores Dec 13 WassuP 1
News From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth... Dec 12 Dalila Hernandez 2
News Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ... Dec 6 Tom 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,084

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC