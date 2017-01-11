Atmos confirms 'oil field odor' throughout Lubbock is not natural gas
Atmos Energy is receiving high call volumes due to concerns that an oil field odor permeating throughout Lubbock might be natural gas. "With the high southwest winds today, Lubbock is experiencing a strong oil field odor in the air," said Marinda Heinrich, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC