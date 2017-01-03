As officials probe deadly pesticide e...

As officials probe deadly pesticide exposure, experts stress safety

Last summer, Shelia Ruth was alarmed by a danger sign the city of Lubbock placed at Will Sedberry Park - a favorite play area for her school-age granddaughter. Learning that the sign was placed after the park at Eighth Street and Guava Avenue was treated with Weevil-Cide - a pesticide containing aluminum phosphide - to get rid of prairie dogs, she questioned her safety and the city's practices.

