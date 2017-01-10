Arrington named to House Budget Committee
Arrington, a Lubbock Republican who was elected to his first term in November, was one of 22 Republicans named in a news release sent out Tuesday announcing the members. Arrington is the only Republican from Texas, and one of seven new committee members.
