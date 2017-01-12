An EMS Advisory Committee will analyz...

An EMS Advisory Committee will analyze EMS services in Lubbock

12 hrs ago

After close to a year of research, the Lubbock City Council voted to create an Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee on Thursday night. In February of last year, the city council formed a sub-committee to look into the possibility of having multiple EMS services in Lubbock, when Covenant Health expressed interest in providing EMS services.

Lubbock, TX

