An EMS Advisory Committee will analyze EMS services in Lubbock
After close to a year of research, the Lubbock City Council voted to create an Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee on Thursday night. In February of last year, the city council formed a sub-committee to look into the possibility of having multiple EMS services in Lubbock, when Covenant Health expressed interest in providing EMS services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec '16
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC