A-J Remembers: Fighter pilot to speak at Lubbock Women's Club banquet
In keeping with a stellar speaker series that has included Barbara Bush, Joan Lunden, Daryl Johnston and Chesley Sullenberger, the Lubbock Women's Club has booked a fighter pilot with three tours in Iraq as guest for its banquet on Jan. 19. Air Force Maj. Dan Rooney, an author who was born and reared in Stillwater, Oklahoma, said in a phone interview with A-J Media that he went into the military in 1998.
