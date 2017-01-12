A-J Remembers: E.S. Criswell remember...

A-J Remembers: E.S. Criswell remembers life through the years in West Texas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

When he looks back across the years, E.S. Criswell can still see the small town of Anton, along with life in West Texas and the time when he was 10 and heard that Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor. Criswell had been aware that his family was becoming clearly concerned by 1939 about the rising tensions over Japan's aggression in the Far East, with the United States standing in opposition to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 min Willie Granville 1,025
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 1 mayor spur sucks 1
News Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08) Dec 22 Stand Chickie 21
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Dec 16 Ylario 1
Annette Flores Dec '16 WassuP 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC