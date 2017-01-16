A day on: Lubbock volunteers mark King holiday with tree planting
For volunteers who showed up to plant trees Monday morning on Avenue A outside of the Roots Community Revitalization Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was not a day off, but a day on. Eric Strong, founder of The Roots Historical Arts Council, said trees were donated by Apache Energy Corporation and Tom's Tree Place.
