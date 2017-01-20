2017 gas prices highest in three years
The national yearly average for 2017 is anticipated to rise to $2.49 per gallon, compared to 2016's $2.16 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. GasBuddy officials recently released its fuel price outlook report for 2017, which forecasts an increase in gas prices from 35 to 75 cents nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|Nikki dee ray (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|fan
|41
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC