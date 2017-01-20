2017 gas prices highest in three years

The national yearly average for 2017 is anticipated to rise to $2.49 per gallon, compared to 2016's $2.16 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. GasBuddy officials recently released its fuel price outlook report for 2017, which forecasts an increase in gas prices from 35 to 75 cents nationwide.

