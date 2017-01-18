2 from Lubbock granted clemency along with Chelsea Manning

President Barack Obama granted commutations and pardons to hundreds including Chelsea Manning and two people from Lubbock during what's expected to be his final act of executive clemency on Tuesday. The list, released by The Washington Post, showed 39-year-old Latasha Sherri Butler and Herbert Eugene Bennett from Lubbock, were among the 209 commutations and 64 pardons.

