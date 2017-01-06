1 woman dead, boyfriend arrested foll...

1 woman dead, boyfriend arrested following shooting in Central Lubbock

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police say Juan Gallardo, 44, has been charged with manslaughter and two children are in CPS custody after officials found 28-year-old Yvett Ellis dead inside a Central Lubbock home on Thursday night. An initial investigation showed there was a verbal argument between Ellis and Gallardo and a firearm was brought out, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

