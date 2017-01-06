1 woman dead, boyfriend arrested following shooting in Central Lubbock
Lubbock police say Juan Gallardo, 44, has been charged with manslaughter and two children are in CPS custody after officials found 28-year-old Yvett Ellis dead inside a Central Lubbock home on Thursday night. An initial investigation showed there was a verbal argument between Ellis and Gallardo and a firearm was brought out, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
