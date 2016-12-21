Warmer temps Wednesday, chance for rain ahead

Chilly once again Tuesday night, but lows will stay in the low 30s with south winds and mostly cloudy skies. More gusty winds on Wednesday will allow for a warm afternoon with highs in the 60s and winds from the WNW at 15-25mph, switching to the northeast by 6 p.m. as colder air returns to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.