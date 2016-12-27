Two men sought after stabbing and fire in Central Lubbock on Monday

A Lubbock man's condition improves and the search continues for the two suspects who may be responsible for a string of crimes including a vehicle fire in Central Lubbock on Monday. Paublo Reyes, 23, is in good condition after he was taken to Covenant Medical Center for wounds suffered in a reported stabbing that occurred at 5:57 p.m. in the 3400 block of 31st Street.

