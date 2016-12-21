Thieves steal Lubbock man's safe with...

Thieves steal Lubbock man's safe with about 30 guns inside

Wednesday Dec 21

More than 30 guns are in the hands of criminals after a full gun safe was stolen from a Lubbock man's home. It happened around 7:45 p.m. last Thursday, when three thieves targeted Bob Arnold's home near 62nd Street and Wayne Avenue.

Lubbock, TX

