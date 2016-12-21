The Revised Persuader Rule - An Obituary

After several years of review and public comment, on March 24, 2016, the U.S. Department of Labor issued its new interpretation of the so-called "Persuader Rule." The new interpretation changed more than 50 years of DOL policy under which employers and consultants had no duty to report "persuasive activity," so long as there was no direct contact between the consultant and the target employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.