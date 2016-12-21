South Plains woman admits to receiving meth by mail

A 33-year-old woman faces five years in a federal prison after admitting to receiving a pound of methamphetamine from a member of the Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel by mail. Julia Ann Puentes, who is out on bond, pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant to a count of use of mail in aid of racketeering and aiding and abetting.

