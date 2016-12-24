Power restored after - lock-out' outage in central, southwest Lubbock

Electric service was restored to several hundred Lubbock Power & Light customers after an outage Saturday morning in central and southwest Lubbock. LP&L reported it experienced a glitch - a lock-out - at a substation feeding a central and southwest portion of its service territory just after 8:10 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement the municipal utility posted on social media.

