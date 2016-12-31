Overloaded extension cords, generator suspected in Central Lubbock house fire

Electrical problems stemming from the use of numerous space heaters powered by a generator and overloaded extension cords were likely to blame for a house fire late Friday in Central Lubbock, officials said Saturday. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded just before midnight to find heavy smoke and fire at the home in the 1900 block of 42nd Street, according to an LFR statement on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.