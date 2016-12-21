New Mexico teen injured in car surfing incident
A Clovis High School honor student remains hospitalized a week after a car-surfing incident in the school parking lot left her with a severe head injury. Veronica Revell says her daughter is unconscious and in intensive care at a Lubbock, Texas, hospital but she's optimistic about the chances of recovery for 14-year-old Dakota.
