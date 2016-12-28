Mr. and Mrs. Sansom

Mr. and Mrs. Freeman and Faye Sansom of Brownfield will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the home of Tommy and Tina Sansom, hosted by their children and grandchildren. Their children include: Tommy and wife Tina of Lubbock, Mickey and wife Tammie of Lubbock, Bobby of Lubbock and Roy of Amarillo, along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

