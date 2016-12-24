Marquez: Pepe's Pizza opens, new restaurant planned for Lubbock
A new pizza restaurant is open on 98th Street, and BurgerFi is also just about ready to open at the north Kingsgate Center. There are several new restaurants in the works, including Chick-fil-A, which should start construction soon at the West End shopping center, and Heff's Burgers plans to open its second location near Texas Tech.
