Man faces felony charges after police chase through West Lubbock

A Lubbock man is facing several felony charges after police say he led officers on a pursuit through West Lubbock Monday afternoon following a theft at a Target store. Police arrested 29-year-old Cory Duncan on a third-degree felony charge of evading in a vehicle, a state- felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver less than 1 gram, and various misdemeanor charges after a theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. at Target in the 6000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to a Lubbock police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.