Lubbock teen indicted with murder in cousin's shooting death
A Lubbock County grand jury returned a murder indictment Tuesday against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his cousin in January at a Southeast Lubbock apartment. Lubbock police believe Quaylon Williams shot and killed Devin Holland on Jan. 17 at an apartment in the 1900 block of 66th Street, according to an arrest warrant.
