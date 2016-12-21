Lubbock police charge driver who ran after fatal hit and run
Lubbock Police say one man has died after being hit by a van while stopping to help another stranded driver. Police say Raul Garibay, the driver of the van who fled on foot after the accident, has turned himself into police Saturday morning.
