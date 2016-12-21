Lubbock man sentenced for online sex enticement with minor

A federal judge has sentenced a 29-year-old Lubbock man to more than 11 years in prison for attempting to entice a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity with him. Mike Lozano pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.