Lubbock man sentenced for online sex enticement with minor
A federal judge has sentenced a 29-year-old Lubbock man to more than 11 years in prison for attempting to entice a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity with him. Mike Lozano pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings.
