Lubbock man pleads guilty to federal child porn charges
Cody Wilcox, left, is escorted Wednesday by a U.S. Marshal out of the George Mahon Federal Building after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography. A 26-year-old Lubbock man faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting Wednesday in federal court to sending images of child pornography over the Internet in October.
