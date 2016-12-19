Lubbock man facing federal drug charges after CVS robbery

A 20-year-old Lubbock man appeared Monday in federal court after he was indicted Dec. 13 on federal robbery charges in connection with the January armed robbery of a South Lubbock pharmacy. Tyler Deon Knight appeared in court with his attorney, Jeff Sheets, for an initial appearance before federal magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. According to a federal indictment, Knight is accused of using a revolver handgun in January to steal quantities of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug, and Cheratussin AC, which contains the narcotic cough suppressant codeine, from a pharmacist at the CVS Pharmacy in the 3400 block of 82nd Street.

