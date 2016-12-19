Lubbock man facing federal drug charg...

Lubbock man facing federal drug charges after CVS robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 20-year-old Lubbock man appeared Monday in federal court after he was indicted Dec. 13 on federal robbery charges in connection with the January armed robbery of a South Lubbock pharmacy. Tyler Deon Knight appeared in court with his attorney, Jeff Sheets, for an initial appearance before federal magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. According to a federal indictment, Knight is accused of using a revolver handgun in January to steal quantities of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug, and Cheratussin AC, which contains the narcotic cough suppressant codeine, from a pharmacist at the CVS Pharmacy in the 3400 block of 82nd Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08) Thu Stand Chickie 21
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Dec 16 Ylario 1
Annette Flores Dec 13 WassuP 1
News From the A-J's Pages: Burglaries, gambling, oth... Dec 12 Dalila Hernandez 2
News Lubbock's bounty of free museums lure visitors ... Dec 6 Tom 1
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Dec 5 Amanda 3
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC