Lubbock man, 4 others injured in head-on collision in Nolan County

A Lubbock Independent School District teacher was recovering Thursday after a two-vehicle crash that also injured four others Wednesday in Nolan County. Jeffrey Thomas Poole, 34, suffered incapacitating injuries when the 2013 Mazda 3 passenger car he was driving collided with a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country van carrying four people just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 153 in southern Nolan County southeast of Sweetwater, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt.

